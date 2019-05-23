Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — More than a dozen New England Patriots players were absent from Thursday’s Day 3 of organized team activities.

Not spotted at the practice — the first of the spring that was open to the media — were quarterback Tom Brady, safeties Patrick Chung and Nate Ebner, running backs Sony Michel and Nick Brossette, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, offensive tackles Isaiah Wynn and Yodny Cajuste, defensive ends Michael Bennett and Deatrich Wise, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, punter Ryan Allen and long snapper Joe Cardona.

OTAs are voluntary for players, and many of these absences were expected. Brady and Bennett are choosing not to attend. Chung, Wynn, Cajuste, Wise and Thomas are rehabbing injuries, though Chung was at least a partial participant in Monday’s session. The Boston Herald’s Kevin Duffy reported Seferian-Jenkins would miss Week 1 of OTAs for personal reasons.

One unidentified player participated in Thursday’s session: a receiver wearing No. 72 who also returned punts. His unorthodox jersey number indicated he is an undrafted rookie.

The Patriots will hold two more OTAs next week before beginning their three-day mandatory minicamp June 4. Both OTAs will be closed to the media.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports images