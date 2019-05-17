Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston’s winning ways have been rolling for quite some time now, and Thursday night was another step toward another title.

The Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2013. In doing so, the Red Sox and New England Patriots made sure to show their support on social media. Both teams won their respective sports’ titles this year, and it’s very clear they’re looking for the Bruins to give Boston a third.

Check out the tweets below:

We’re sure this won’t be the last of tweets between Boston teams, and we hope there’s plenty more celebratory ones to come.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images