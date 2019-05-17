Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jake DeBrusk is ready for the Stanley Cup Final, and wants to make sure Boston Bruins fans are too.

The B’s finished off the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night in a 4-0 Game 4 win to punch their ticket to the Cup final. They’ll play the winner of the St. Louis Blues-San Jose Sharks series.

We know Zdeno Chara, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are all ready to bring Lord Stanley home to Boston, and DeBrusk joined in on the fun, as well, with his latest Instagram post.

Take a look:

It’s a good time to be a Boston fan.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images