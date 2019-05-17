Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have looked good through three rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but their work isn’t over just yet.

With a 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday to complete the Eastern Conference Final sweep, the Bruins now are headed to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2013.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy made clear that while he’s proud of what his team has accomplished, he knows there’s more to be done.

Cassidy: “We’ve earned the right to be where we are. … There’s some unfinished business.” — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 17, 2019

The Bruins either will play the St. Louis Blues or San Jose Sharks in the Cup Final. The Sharks currently lead the Western Conference Final 2-1.

