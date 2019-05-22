Nazem Kadri yet again has avoided the physical grind of a deep playoff run, but he’s still managing to take a beating on social media.
It was a while a go, but NHL fans might recall that Kadri was suspended in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs for cross-checking Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk in the face. The Toronto Maple Leafs center missed the final five games of the series, and eventually watched his team lose to the Bruins, who now are preparing for a matchup with the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final.
Anyway, Kadri was courtside at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday to watch the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals. TSN shared a photo of the 28-year-old on Twitter.
From that point forward, Twitter took off.
Check out some of the reaction:
Hey, when you get suspended in the first round in consecutive years, you reap what you sow.
