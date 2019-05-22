Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nazem Kadri yet again has avoided the physical grind of a deep playoff run, but he’s still managing to take a beating on social media.

It was a while a go, but NHL fans might recall that Kadri was suspended in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs for cross-checking Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk in the face. The Toronto Maple Leafs center missed the final five games of the series, and eventually watched his team lose to the Bruins, who now are preparing for a matchup with the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final.

Anyway, Kadri was courtside at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday to watch the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals. TSN shared a photo of the 28-year-old on Twitter.

Mitch Marner isn't the only Leaf supporting the Raps, @43_Kadri is in the house as well pic.twitter.com/45MRn4wpNl — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 22, 2019

From that point forward, Twitter took off.

Check out some of the reaction:

He’s used to sitting in the stands during playoffs. — Michael Moore (@thegadfly67) May 22, 2019

Leafs always have a good seat watching the playoffs from the stands — Sean Rutter (@seanr19) May 22, 2019

Surprised he didn’t cross check someone court side and cost the raptors the game — adam leffingwell (@BuckNazsty) May 22, 2019

Closest he will get to a championship team — Jon Badach (@Jonnyb_48) May 22, 2019

At least he can’t get suspended now 😏 — Daniel Amsler (@NefCanuck) May 22, 2019

Better seat at a basketball game than he had at hockey — Mike-Michel (@JetTech33) May 22, 2019

Say what you want about the guy, he always gets the best seats for raps and leafs playoff games. — Scott Hood (@Hoodlum0404) May 22, 2019

Maybe he can crosscheck Giannis in the grill. — HC7 (@HC7378) May 22, 2019

Scumbag — Tombo (@yogain11) May 22, 2019

Losers supporting losers lol — TFC BRUINS WOLFPACK Nation (@DynastyTfc) May 22, 2019

Hey, when you get suspended in the first round in consecutive years, you reap what you sow.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images