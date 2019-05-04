Red Sox’s Michael Chavis Reveals What He Wrote In Notebook After Home Run

If you’ve been keeping up with Michael Chavis, you probably know he writes in a notebook after his at-bats.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman has been seen in the dugout putting pen to paper, but no one really had an answer as to exactly what the 22-year-old was writing down.

And after his 459-foot moonshot in Friday’s 6-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, Chavis once again sat down and began writing in his notebook.

So, what exactly did he note?

“Good swing,” he told NESN’s Guerin Austin after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “No, I kinda just went through my thought process and what I was trying to do. A lot of it is just repeating it. So when I come back in here tomorrow I’m gonna look back at that and see what I did today and just build off of it.”

We only can imagine the damage Chavis will continue to do if he builds off of his already-powerful swing.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images