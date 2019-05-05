Reminder: John Tortorella Has Rough History With Guaranteeing Victories

John Tortorella might have bitten off more than he can chew Saturday night.

Or, to put it another way: The Columbus Blue Jackets head coach might have written a check that his ass can’t cash.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

In case you missed it, moments after losing Game 5 at TD Garden, Tortorella guaranteed his team would beat the Boston Bruins in Game 6 to force a Game 7 in their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series. The Blue Jackets, trailing 3-2 in the series, will host Boston on Monday night at Nationwide Arena.

Watch Tortorella’s guarantee in the video below:

"We'll be back here for Game 7." -John Tortorella pic.twitter.com/xTbC0gkOzM — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 5, 2019

So, about the rear-end being incapable of supplying sufficient funds.

Tortorella made a similar guarantee last year with the Jackets facing elimination in the first round against the Washington Capitals. Same scenario: Tortorella lost Game 5, was prickly in the postgame and promised his team would win Game 6 on home ice to force a Game 7 on the road.

Take a look:

You know where this is going.

The Jackets eventually lost 6-3 in Game 6 to become the first victim in Washington’s run to a Stanley Cup championship, and Tortorella was forced to digest an incalculable amount of crow.

CBJ Coach John Tortorella after Gm 5 loss 2019 to Bruins: “We’ll be back here for Game 7.” CBJ Coach John Tortorella after Gm 5 loss 2018 to Capitals: “We’ll be back here for Game 7.” Capitals won Game Six 6-3.#StanleyCup #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/nHE6TTGBMy — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) May 5, 2019

Listen, we’re not going to knock Tortorella for having confidence in his team. And we’re certainly not going to complain about a head coach being entertaining as hell in a time when professional athletes and coaches are more boring than leftover pot roast.

That said, putting added pressure on a team looking to erase two decades of ineptitude feels a tad unnecessary.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images