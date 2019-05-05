After Horrendous Start, Red Sox Rotation Finally Turning Things Around

The Boston Red Sox starting rotation is improving.

After a rough start to the 2019 season, the Red Sox are slowly but surely turning things around — a good sign for the reigning World Series champions.

Rick Porcello and Co. have managed to turn things around since April 12 with a 7-6 record and 3.09 ERA, the latter of which is the best in the American League over the last 21 games.

To hear more about Boston’s starting rotation, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images