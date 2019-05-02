Tom Brady Throws Football Through Matt Damon’s Window In ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Sketch

Tom Brady is set to appear on a late-night talk show Thursday, and we got a sneak peek at what to expect.

The New England Patriots quarterback has been spending some time in his native California, as evidenced by his latest Instagram post, and one of his stops will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The show’s official account tweeted a video of part of one of the sketches, and it features Brady throwing a football through the window of somebody’s house.

As it turns out, that house belongs to Matt Damon, and he wasn’t pleased.

If you want to see the rest of what happens, you’ll have to check out tonight’s show, which airs at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images