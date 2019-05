Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Welcome to the Stanley Cup Final, Charlie McAvoy.

After Connor Clifton’s goal breathed life into Boston, the Bruins continued to fire away against the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

McAvoy knotted things at 2 on the power play after barreling down the slot and unleashing an utter snipe past Jordan Binnington at 12:41.

B-e-a-utiful.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images