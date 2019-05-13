Blake Swihart hasn’t made a ton of contact in the desert, but when he has, the ball has gone a long way.
The Arizona Diamondbacks catcher/utilityman cranked a two-run homer Saturday in his team’s 6-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The long ball was Swihart’s third of the season and second since being traded by the Boston Red Sox last month.
Take a look:
Swihart, still playing in a largely undefined role, hasn’t done much in a D-Backs uniform.
The 27-year-old is just 5-for-28 (.179) with his new club, and is hitting .204 with three homers and 10 RBIs overall this season.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images