Blake Swihart hasn’t made a ton of contact in the desert, but when he has, the ball has gone a long way.

The Arizona Diamondbacks catcher/utilityman cranked a two-run homer Saturday in his team’s 6-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The long ball was Swihart’s third of the season and second since being traded by the Boston Red Sox last month.

Take a look:

One run ball game again thanks to Blake Swihart! Tune into FOX Sports Arizona or stream here now for the 9th inning: https://t.co/rwxrOPKTMC pic.twitter.com/gPsjR2aOQZ — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) May 12, 2019

Swihart, still playing in a largely undefined role, hasn’t done much in a D-Backs uniform.

The 27-year-old is just 5-for-28 (.179) with his new club, and is hitting .204 with three homers and 10 RBIs overall this season.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images