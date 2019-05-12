BOSTON — And just like that, the Boston Bruins found themselves up 4-0 on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Matt Grzelcyk, who got the scoring started for the B’s on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden, upped the home team’s lead to 4-0 with a power play goal.
Charlie Coyle dropped the puck back to Grzelcyk, who came racing through the zone to backhand the puck past Carolina netminder Petr Mrazek.
Take a look:
The goal marked the second of the game for Grzelcyk, and the first time a Bruins defenseman had a multi-goal game since Zdeno Chara potted two tallies against the Philadelphia Flyers in May 2011.
