BOSTON — And just like that, the Boston Bruins found themselves up 4-0 on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Matt Grzelcyk, who got the scoring started for the B’s on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden, upped the home team’s lead to 4-0 with a power play goal.

Charlie Coyle dropped the puck back to Grzelcyk, who came racing through the zone to backhand the puck past Carolina netminder Petr Mrazek.

Take a look:

Through two periods, the @NHLBruins lead 4-0 after Matt Grzelcyk scores his second goal of the game. 📺: NBC or https://t.co/IFXhOHfRHQ pic.twitter.com/t3vxJjvPAI — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 12, 2019

The goal marked the second of the game for Grzelcyk, and the first time a Bruins defenseman had a multi-goal game since Zdeno Chara potted two tallies against the Philadelphia Flyers in May 2011.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images