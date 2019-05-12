Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Every team needs a Hector Velazquez.

The Boston Red Sox righty allowed two runs on two hits and two walks Sunday in his team’s 11-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. It was the longest outing of the season for Velazquez, who improved to 1-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 12 appearances (six starts).

Velaquez by no means was dominant in the victory, which was Boston’s fifth straight. But he did what he often does: deliver a solid, professional effort that gives his team a chance to win.

Furthermore, the 30-year-old stepped up at time when the rotation is without injured starters David Price and Nathan Eovaldi.

“Hector was good,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “He gave us five, and there were some good swings, but there also were some bad swings.”

Listen, when the Red Sox are at full strength, Velazquez belongs nowhere near the rotation. That’s not a knock on him, but more a reflection how good Boston’s rotation can be.

But Swiss Army knife-like pitchers are more important than ever, and the Red Sox have one of the best.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Mariners:

— Rookie infielder Michael Chavis entered Sunday hitless in his last 18 at-bats, but broke out with a 3-for-5, five-RBI performance. Chavis now is hitting .282 with 19 RBIs.

.@MichaelChavis11 has the 2nd-most RBI (19) in a @RedSox player's first 20 games. He trails only Ted Williams and George Scott, who both had 20. pic.twitter.com/ygGWR9nLP1 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 12, 2019

— Mariners pitcher Parker Markel made his big league debut Sunday, and his story is rather remarkable.

Parker Markel, who is pitching for Seattle now, is a good story. 28-year-old is making his MLB debut. Played in Japan in 2017 and independent ball in 2018. Signed with Seattle prior to this season. Here he is at Fenway facing Mookie Betts. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 12, 2019

— Rafael Devers began the day with 25 hits in his last 61 at-bats (.410), including multi-hit games in 10 of his last 15 contests.

Well, Devers went 3-for-5 with an RBI in the series finale, and just might be the hottest hitter on the planet.

Another two-hit game for Devers. 28 of 68 (.418) his last 17 games. 9 XBHs. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 12, 2019

— If the goal in moving Mookie Betts down in the lineup was to give him more opportunities with men on base, the Red Sox have succeeded.

Last season batting leadoff Betts came to bat with men on base 33% of the time. This season batting second it's 42% of the time, a +27% change. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) May 12, 2019

— Remember when the Mariners destroyed the Red Sox in the first series of the season? Well, this three-game set was a bit different.

#RedSox pitchers allowed 34 runs in four games in Seattle to open the season. Mariners pitchers have allowed 32 runs so far in this three-game series at Fenway. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 12, 2019

— The Red Sox have won five straight games and now are three games over .500 at 22-19.

