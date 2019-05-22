Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What a few days it’s been for Julian Edelman.

Edelman and the New England Patriots reportedly were finalizing a two-year contract extension Tuesday, one day ahead of the Super Bowl LIII MVP’s 33rd birthday. The Patriots have yet to officially announce Edelman’s new deal, but they did celebrate his big day on Twitter.

The team’s official Twitter account shared of a video of Jason McCourty, David Andrews, Duron Harmon, Patrick Chung and Kyle Van Noy trying to describe Edelman in just one word. Given Edelman’s on-field nature and outgoing personality, it comes as no surprise his teammates struggled with brevity.

One word to describe @edelman11? We'll let his teammates take it from here. HBD, Jules! pic.twitter.com/sqsGtewMPy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 22, 2019

We’re not sure what word Tom Brady would use to describe his top target, but he was pretty fired up about Edelman’s reported extension.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images