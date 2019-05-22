The NFL will not change its overtime rules ahead of the 2019 season.
The Kansas City Chiefs had submitted a proposal that would guarantee both teams an overtime possession, but that bid officially died Wednesday, according to reports out of the NFL Spring Meeting. It will be reconsidered next offseason.
The Chiefs’ push for a new overtime format came after the New England Patriots scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the extra session to advance to Super Bowl LIII and end Kansas City’s season.
Under the current rules, the game continues if the first team to possess the ball in overtime fails to score or kicks a field goal but ends if that team scores a touchdown.
In other spring meeting news, tweaks could be coming to the recently implemented pass interference rules, which now allow PI calls and no-calls to be reviewed.
The league also passed down a mandate banning four practice drills, including the famed Oklahoma drill. This safety-focused change was based on feedback provided by coaches, former players, executives and officials during a forum last month.
Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images