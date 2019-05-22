Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NFL will not change its overtime rules ahead of the 2019 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs had submitted a proposal that would guarantee both teams an overtime possession, but that bid officially died Wednesday, according to reports out of the NFL Spring Meeting. It will be reconsidered next offseason.

Meanwhile, Kansas City’s proposal on overtime that would force both teams to have a possession was not voted on and does not have the support to go forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2019

The #Chiefs overtime proposal will be reconsidered next year and may be implemented in the future just for the playoffs. They’ll spend the next year figuring it out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2019

This was expected outcome. Not clear if KC will change rule at a later date to try again. Not much support for changing OT. https://t.co/2CXgtj8FRE — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 22, 2019

Chair of Comp. Comm. says Goodell has challenged them to consider what changes could be made to OT for postseason. McKay says appetite for maybe changing OT in postseason only, not enough support to change now, though. Need to think about what change would look like. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 22, 2019

The Chiefs’ push for a new overtime format came after the New England Patriots scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the extra session to advance to Super Bowl LIII and end Kansas City’s season.

Under the current rules, the game continues if the first team to possess the ball in overtime fails to score or kicks a field goal but ends if that team scores a touchdown.

In other spring meeting news, tweaks could be coming to the recently implemented pass interference rules, which now allow PI calls and no-calls to be reviewed.

The NFL owners have voted to allow the Competition Committee the power to alter and adjust the Instant Replay process for pass interference inside the last two minutes of the half and of the game, source said. This could end up allowing coaches to challenge throughout the game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2019

On potential change to PI rule, league will have series of meetings/calls with coaches and then, if necessary, is expected to change rule in time for start of preseason. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 22, 2019

And if NFL changes PI challenge rule, one issue is how they exempt Hail Marys from challenge — league does not want every Hail Mary challenged. Members of committee indicated they will likely have to define what a Hail Mary is and include that in the rule. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 22, 2019

The league also passed down a mandate banning four practice drills, including the famed Oklahoma drill. This safety-focused change was based on feedback provided by coaches, former players, executives and officials during a forum last month.

The league has also made player safety recommendations to teams about drills that should no longer be used in training camp. The banned drills: Oklahoma, Bull in the Ring/King of the Circle, Half Line/3 Spot/Pods. The hope is this will drive down concussion numbers in camp. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 22, 2019

For those bemoaning the end of Oklahoma drills, it was a group of coaches, GMs, former players, execs who proposed it. Among people in the room: Doug Marrone, Mike Singletary. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 22, 2019

The NFL is outlawing 4 drills, including, Oklahoma and Bull in the Ring. Was a result of a forum the league held on 4/17 to discuss training camp drills for linemen. Among those in Atlanta for that forum last month. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Um90knmTdC — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 22, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images