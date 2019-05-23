Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis has made the most of his opportunity.

The Boston Red Sox called up Chavis on April 19 mostly out of necessity as they dealt with multiple infield injuries. The 23-year-old since has earned a consistent spot in the lineup, clubbing 10 home runs with 25 RBIs in just 106 at-bats thus far.

Chavis’ latest round-tripper lifted the Red Sox to victory Wednesday night. The young slugger crushed a solo shot in the 13th inning to help Boston secure a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Impact at-bats from Chavis suddenly have become expected by Red Sox fans, and certainly by the man himself.

Chavis on his success so far: "I wouldn’t say I’m surprised. When I originally got the call I was ready. I felt prepared for it. So it wasn’t anything where I thought I was going to immediately fail and I was going to be overmatched." — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 23, 2019

Chavis showcased notable composure at the plate upon breaking into the big leagues. He’s also already dealt with an extended skid (0-for-19 stretch in early May) and managed to pull himself out of it without concern. With his pure power, it’s easy to understand why his confidence never lacks.

The 2014 first-round pick currently leads the Red Sox in slugging percentage and is inching closer to Mitch Moreland’s mark for the home run high. Not bad for a kid who wasn’t sure he’d even see a big league field in 2019.

