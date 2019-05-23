Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s best to tread lightly when it comes to worrying about the New England Patriots.

The Patriots, as is the case around the league, enter each season surrounded by at least a question mark or two that often balloon as the campaign unfolds. This prompts media and fans alike to develop a level of concern which eventually is eliminated as New England wins the AFC East en route to a deep playoff run.

The 2019 season is shaping up to be no different. The Patriots have their perceived holes, most notably a less-than-stellar collection of pass catchers and a weak tight end depth chart. But as one anonymous NFL executive explained to ESPN’s Mike Sando, Bill Belichick’s presence in New England alone should keep doubts at a minimum.

“(Bill) Belichick is the guy who climbs Everest without oxygen just to see if he can do it,” another exec said. “It’ll work out for them.”

Well, that’s one way to put it.

The Patriots face a tall task in reaching their fourth consecutive Super Bowl and winning back-to-back Lombardi Trophies. But if anyone can do it, it’s arguably the greatest football coach of all time, who has a pretty decent quarterback you might have heard of as well.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images