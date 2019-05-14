Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a bit of an adventure in net for Petr Mrazek during the Eastern Conference Final.

The Boston Bruins have outscored the Carolina Hurricanes 11-4 through two games, with Mrazek allowing 10 goals on 52 shots — good enough to muster a .807 save percentage. The Canes decided to let Mrazek play out Game 2, however, even when the Bruins took a 6-0 lead.

Those kind of performances are enough on their own to put a goalie’s spot at risk during the playoffs. To boot, Curtis McElhinney impressed in three games during the second round when Mrazek exited Game 3 with an injury as the Canes swept the New York Islanders.

McElhinney started two games and posted a .947 save percentage.

So, it would make sense to make a switch heading into Game 3 against the Bruins, right? Well, according to coach Rod Brind’Amour, the Hurricanes have “discussed the options.”

“We are (open to the possibility) every game,” Brind’Amour told reporters Monday, via CBS Sports Boston. “We talk about it every night, what we’re going to do.

“And yeah, we’ve had the conversations already of what we’re going to do. We haven’t finalized anything, but we’ve certainly discussed the options.”

The two goalies essentially split the regular season, with Mrazek getting 40 starts, posting a 2.39 GAA with a .914 save percentage. In 33 games, McElhinney posted similar numbers, sporting a slightly higher goals against average (2.58) and a .912 save percentage.

“We’re confident any way we go,” Brind’Amour said. “So, do we make a change? We might. But it might be for a different reason than you guys think. We’ll know (Tuesday).”

Not sure what Brind’Amour mean by “a different reason,” but a .807 save percentage is a pretty good place to start.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images