New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar likely will miss the rest of the 2019 season thanks to a nagging shoulder injury.
After landing on the injured list earlier this week for the second time this season, the Yankees announced Wednesday the 24-year-old elected to undergo surgery to repair the torn labrum in his right shoulder. He’s scheduled to meet with a doctor at New York-Presbyterian Hospital on Monday.
Andujar struggled this season, garnering a measly .128 batting average across 47 at-bats with just six hits and one RBI to his name in 2019.
Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images