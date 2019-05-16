Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar likely will miss the rest of the 2019 season thanks to a nagging shoulder injury.

After landing on the injured list earlier this week for the second time this season, the Yankees announced Wednesday the 24-year-old elected to undergo surgery to repair the torn labrum in his right shoulder. He’s scheduled to meet with a doctor at New York-Presbyterian Hospital on Monday.

Miguel Andújar has elected for right shoulder labrum repair surgery. It will be performed on Monday at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital by Dr. Christopher Ahmad. He is not expected to return this season. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 16, 2019

Andujar struggled this season, garnering a measly .128 batting average across 47 at-bats with just six hits and one RBI to his name in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images