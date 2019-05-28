Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Zdeno Chara continues to pursue his second Stanley Cup title at age 42, the Boston Bruins captain can do so knowing he has New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in his corner.

Brady, who turns in 42 in August, recently narrated a hype video Chara posted to his own Instagram account Monday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. The video, which combined Chara’s “Made For This” message with Brady’s “Still Here” mantra, served to fire up Bruins fans ahead of the team’s series with the St. Louis Blues, but the social media post also highlighted the mutual admiration that exists between the two Boston superstars.

“Obviously we all admire Tom and what he’s been able to accomplish, the Patriots, the whole organization, the team and players and the coaching staff,” Chara told reporters Tuesday, one day after the Bruins defeated the Blues 4-2 at TD Garden to seize a 1-0 series lead. “They’ve been doing it for a decade, they’ve been on top of their game. It’s not a secret that he’s one of those world athletes that everybody looks up to.

“He’s been very successful in what he does and how he prepares himself. He’s a true professional and obviously a great human being and very smart and well spoken. I only have great experiences talking to him. I really admire him.”

Good luck finding an athlete with Brady’s résumé. He’s a six-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the greatest football player who ever lived. Chara’s legacy is impressive in itself, however, and the final chapter remains unwritten thanks to the defenseman’s longevity and willingness to adapt late in his career.

“You have to make those adjustments,” Chara said. “You’ve got to be a little bit ahead of the game, as far as seeing what’s happening with players coming in, how skilled they are, how fast they are, systems the way the teams are being coached. If you’re not, then you’re gonna be way behind.”

Chara soon will wrap up his 21st NHL season, 13 of which he’s spent in Black and Gold. It would be fitting for him to earn his second Stanley Cup ring with the Bruins just months after Brady won another Super Bowl, as the two have been stalwarts in the most illustrious period in Boston sports history.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images