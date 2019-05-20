Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All signs point toward Zdeno Chara being ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Chara returned to practice Monday, just four days after missing the Boston Bruins’ series-clinching win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final with an undisclosed injury.

The Bruins defenseman, who also skated Sunday at Warrior Ice Arena, said he felt “good” following the two sessions, leaving little reason to believe he won’t be in the lineup next Monday when Boston begins its best-of-seven series against either the San Jose Sharks or St. Louis Blues with hockey’s ultimate prize on the line.

Here’s more from Chara:

🎥 Zdeno Chara on being back at practice: "I feel good. It was nice to be out there again…it was a good practice, good pace. I’m taking it one day at a time." pic.twitter.com/9VwPQhUV5C — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 20, 2019

Chara joined his teammates on the ice and participated in the handshake line last Thursday after the Bruins completed their four-game sweep of the Hurricanes in Carolina, and Boston general manager Don Sweeney didn’t sound too concerned Saturday when discussing the 42-year-old’s availability for the Stanley Cup Final.

But it’s still encouraging to see Big Zee back in action. And it’s even more encouraging to hear straight from his mouth that things are progressing well with the Bruins four wins away from their first title since 2011.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images