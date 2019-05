Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NESN Connects supported the fourth annual “Run For Recovery” event hosted by the Boston Bulldogs Running Club on Sunday.

The event is a tribute to those who are battling or have lost their lives to addiction as well as the community of family members and friends who support wellness and recovery.

Find out more about the event in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Boston Bulldogs