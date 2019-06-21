Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics used their first pick of the night to take Romeo Langford with the final selection of the lottery, but moved some assets around with their next choice.

Boston traded the No. 20 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers, who sent the Nos. 24 and 33 picks back in return. Philadelphia used No. 20 to take Washington’s Mattise Thybulle.

Deal is agreed on — and Sixers will send Boston Nos. 24 and 33 in this draft, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/XM7bHrkNH7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

The Celtics then turned around and selected Tennessee’s Grant Williams.

At 6-foot-6, 221 pounds, Williams is a team-first guy who plays his butt off. The 20-year-old is as tough as nails and his defensive IQ will help Boston along the perimeter and inside. He’s undersized as a forward, but his toughness makes up for the lack of size. Celtics fans will love the Tennessee product.

Boston’s has a quick turn around with the No. 24 selection.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images