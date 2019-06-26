Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, wrapping up their homestand with a 3-3 record.

Alex Cora knows his club has squandered some opportunities at Fenway Park, and he pointed that out after Wednesday’s loss.

“I think the last two homestands, we’ve had some hiccups,” Cora said. “We’ve been talking about dominating at home and we have to do that. We’ve had chances to win at home and we haven’t done it.”

Cora added that the Red Sox need to step it up in all facets of the game or they won’t be able to reach their goals.

To hear more from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images