Julian Edelman has been all over the place while advertising his new documentary “100% Julian Edelman.”

The New England Patriots receiver has been sharing previews of the documentary on social media, and has appeared on various talk shows to talk about meeting Tom Brady, impersonating Bill Belichick and why he loves hype videos so much. And among the many topics he covered, Edelman was asked about Josh Gordon’s status with the Patriots.

Gordon remains suspended indefinitely from the NFL.

Edelman, who was asked about Gordon on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, said he wants Gordon back for selfish reasons, but is wishing the wide receiver the best on his road to recovery.

“It’s a life situation and you’re pulling for him for that — to get better,” Edelman said. “And selfishly, I want him because he’s a really good football player and he can help us. I don’t know anything (regarding when/if he could get reinstated) going into it. Like, legit. Like, I’ve asked 30 people inside the organization and outside (the organization), like, ‘Do you know what’s going to happen?’ And no one knows not one thing. So we’re just kind of sitting and waiting to see what the circumstances are going to be with him because he’d be a really good tool to have. He balls.”

There’s no denying Edelman’s last statement. Gordon hauled in 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with the Patriots last season. Even though there is no update from the NFL on Gordon’s status, he has been around during the offseason, attending the Patriots’ Super Bowl celebration and catching some passes from Tom Brady.

Obviously, the Patriots are a better football team with Gordon than without, so Edelman is in tune with just about every Pats fan when he says he wants to see him back in the lineup if and when he is ready.

