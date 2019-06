Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox haven’t had too much first inning success in their first 79 games of the 2019 season.

According to manager Alex Cora, Boston is hitting just .173 in the first inning this season. Last season, the Red Sox averaged .273 in first inning at-bats.

But Cora said the team is still expected to perform to last year’s standards. Hear what he had to say in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images