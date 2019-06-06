Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick isn’t freaking out over Zdeno Chara’s injury.

The New England Patriots head coach is confident the Boston Bruins will handle the potential absence of their captain and defenseman properly. Chara reportedly suffered a broken jaw Monday night in Boston’s Stanley Cup Final Game 4 loss to the St. Louis Blues. He exited the game in the second period after a puck hit him in the face, and the Bruins haven’t revealed the extend of his injury or whether he’ll play Thursday night in Game 5 or beyond.

Nevertheless, Belichick’s steadfast belief in the Bruins prevents him from panicking.

“They have a great team,” Belichick told reporters Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, following Day 2 of Patriots minicamp. “They have a great organization. He’s a great player and I am sure Coach Cassidy and their coaching staff and their players will handle it as well as they possibly can, so what exactly that is, I don’t know. I don’t know that type of situation.”

Belichick’s decades of coaching experience probably have taught him the value of withholding information at key moments and maintaining an even keel amid the pressure of a championship chase.

While the Bruins’ ambiguity might unbalance the Blues or disrupt their planning, Boston fans should follow the lead of Belichick, who served as Boston’s banner captain in Game 2, by keeping calm and trusting the team to make the right moves.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images