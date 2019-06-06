Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been just three days since Zdeno Chara reportedly broke his jaw in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, but the Boston Bruins captain is already back on the ice.

Chara missed practice Wednesday, but he was skating with his teammates Thursday at morning skate ahead of Game 5.

Zdeno Chara. On the ice. pic.twitter.com/CrgN2mOeg8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 6, 2019

It’s hard to tell in the video, but Chara appeared to be wearing a different helmet/shield combination than what he wore upon returning to the bench after the injury in Game 4. In that game, Chara had a full bubble shield protecting his entire face, but the defenseman ditched the full shield for morning skate and instead just had a plastic guard wrapped around the lower part of his helmet to protect his jaw and mouth.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Chara is a game-time decision for the pivotal Game 5.

“The doctor has to give him the green light and then it’s his call,” Cassidy told reporters Thursday morning. “If the doctor doesn’t, then it’s no way.”

Cassidy wouldn’t offer much in the way of specifics when he met with the media Wednesday, but he didn’t sound too optimistic about Chara’s chances of returning, but the defenseman on the ice for morning skate certainly means it’s at least a possibility.

Chara might not be the only Bruins defenseman returning for Game 5, either. Cassidy said blueliner Matt Grzelcyk is a game-time decision, too. He hasn’t played since leaving Game 5 with a suspected concussion.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images