Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving will have quite a few options to consider this summer.

Irving, who can opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent July 1, will be one of the most coveted commodities on the open market. We’ve heard a wide range of rumors regarding Irving’s future plans, including teaming up with Kevin Durant in New York or maybe even reuniting with LeBron James in Los Angeles.

JaVale McGee, however, believes the star point guard has his eyes set on joining his hometown team.

The Brooklyn Nets just might be the frontrunner for Irving’s services at present. The sides reportedly hold mutual interest, and Irving allegedly has given the Nets “every indication” he wants to sign with Brooklyn.

That said, one has to imagine the Knicks and Lakers will at least be granted a chance to woo Irving. We probably shouldn’t rule out a return to the Celtics either, as Danny Ainge noted Wednesday that neither Irving nor his camp has informed the team he’s uninterested in re-signing with Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images