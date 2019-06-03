Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in their Stanley Cup Final matchup with St. Louis, but the Blues will be getting some much needed reinforcements heading into Monday’s Game 4.

Blues head coach Craig Berube told reporters Monday that defenseman Vince Dunn will return to the lineup after taking a puck to the face in Game 3 of the Western Conference final.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Berube said, per Boston.com. “He’s ready to play, he’s 100 percent, he wants to go, and he wants to play. We’re going to get a big player back.”

Dunn said that he still has difficulty eating things, and his mouth has not completely recovered, but he’s clearly ready to step back on the ice.

“It feels like I have a mouthguard in at all times,” Dunn said. “There’s a lot of things going on in my mouth right now. It’s not the easiest to be eating things. … Other than that, I can’t really complain. I’m here in the Finals. It’s very special to me. It’s very special to all of us.”

The 22-year-old totaled 12 goals and 23 assists in his second NHL season this year, while collecting two goals and five assists over 16 postseason games.

Puck drop of Game 4 between the Bruins and Blues is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images