Russell Wilson wants to be like Tom Brady in more ways than one.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback revealed to NFL Media’s Michael Silver he wants to prolong his career until age 45, just like the New England Patriots quarterback intends to do. Wilson, 30, has played seven years but he already is preparing for another decade-plus in the NFL because he has seen Brady and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees shine in their late 30s and early 40s.

“Seven years has gone by so fast,” Wilson said. “You think about just turning 30 years and what I have for the rest of my career — for the next 10-15 years — I’m just fired up about it. You think about some of the best quarterbacks of all time, guys like Drew (Brees), guys like Tom (Brady), who (are playing into their 40s). I really look up to those guys. There’s so much more to do.”

Silver asked Wilson if he was serious about playing beyond 40, and his reply left no doubt.

“Yeah, yeah,” Wilson said. “That’s the goal. I’m just fired up for it.”

Wilson already has one Super Bowl ring and five Pro-Bowl seasons under his belt, but he insists his career has yet to peak.

“It’s kinda like, ‘OK, boom, now it’s time to take off’ — and that’s really where I want to go,” Wilson said. “I guess what I mean is, I feel like I’m just getting started.”

Fans in most other markets might dismiss Wilson’s goals as mere fantasy, but Brady has shown New England and the rest of the country an athlete can extend his career through proper dietary and training habits.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images