Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins penalty kill was superb Saturday night in Game 3 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins managed to kill off four of the five St. Louis Blues’ power plays in a 7-2 victory at Enterprise Center. During one of those man advantages, two of Boston’s top defenders were in the box in Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has been very pleased with his team’s penalty kill over the course of its Stanley Cup run.

“Our penalty kill has been excellent the last stretch of 10 games or so,” Cassidy said on NESN’s postgame coverage.

To hear more from Cassidy, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images