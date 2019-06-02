Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Often in the postseason when important players start to struggle, whispers about said individual being hurt ends up turning into screams.

Such was the case with Patrice Bergeron, who became the latest victim of injury speculation after a slow first two games of the Stanley Cup Final.

But Bergeron bounced back with a one goal, two assist performance in a 7-2 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 3.

After the game, Bergeron did an interview with NBC’s Pierre McGuire on the network’s Stanley Cup Final postgame coverage. McGuire had a brief exchange with Bergeron about his health.

McGuire: So I’m going to ask you a question that most people wouldn’t answer, but knowing you, you might. People thought you were injured going into this game: Are you hurt?

Bergeron: Feeling good.

Hey, this time of year pretty much everybody is banged up — to varying capacities, of course. Because of that, he could be grinding through something. But Bergeron insists that he’s doing fine, so he should be taken at his word.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images