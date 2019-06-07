Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Although the swallowed whistle on Tyler Bozak’s blatant trip on Noel Acciari deservedly is getting a lot of attention, it is far from the only missed call in the Boston Bruins’ 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Not once, but twice, clear hits to the head were missed Thursday. The first came in the opening period, when Ivan Barbashev caught Marcus Johansson’s noggin. Later in the game, Zach Sanford caught Torey Krug’s head.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was asked about the hits to the head. He wasn’t pleased.

“Well those are the hits they want to get out of the game, correct?” Cassidy said. “Those are the hits that I hear a lot about, clearly they missed a couple tonight. It’s a fast game. I sat here two days ago or whatever it was and said I believe these officials are at this level because they earned the right to be here, and you should be getting the best.”

The Department of Player Safety could still take a look at the hits, but no word on that has come out just yet.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images