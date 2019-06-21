Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins on Friday announced details regarding their first home game of the 2019-20 NHL season.

The Bruins will face the New Jersey Devils in their home opener at TD Garden on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Bruins, who recently released their preseason schedule, will announce their full regular season schedule on Tuesday, June 25, at 12:05 p.m. ET.

Boston, of course, is coming off a very successful season in which the team fell one win short of hockey’s ultimate prize. You can bet the Bruins, who lost to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, will have a chip on their shoulder when they begin the 2019-20 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports