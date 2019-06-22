Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After selecting Quinn Olson in the third round (92nd-overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the Boston Bruins went on to make three picks in rounds 5-7 on Saturday.

Roman Bychkov, a defenseman out of Russia, was selected by Don Sweeney at No. 154 in the fifth round.

With the 154th pick in the 2019 #NHLDraft, we've selected defenseman Roman Bychkov. Welcome to Boston, Roman! pic.twitter.com/wsaSRcghxh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 22, 2019

Following their fifth-round pick, the Bruins were right back at it in round six, drafting forward Matias Mantykivi out of Finland at 185 overall.

With the 185th pick in the 2019 #NHLDraft, we've selected forward Matias Mantykivi. Welcome to Boston, Matias! pic.twitter.com/gQIdnPL8zT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 22, 2019

Boston selected forward Jake Schmaltz out of Wisconsin in the seventh-round (192 overall) with its final pick of the draft.

With the 192nd pick in the 2019 #NHLDraft, we've selected forward Jake Schmaltz. Welcome to Boston, Jake! pic.twitter.com/Uh1Qba69wq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 22, 2019

Bychkov tallied two goals and 13 assists for 15 points last season with Yaroslav Loko of the MHL. Boston’s sixth-round pick, Mantykivi, notched 12 goals and 24 assists for 36 points with SaiPa, while Schmaltz recorded five goals and 13 assists for 18 points with the USHL’s Chicago Steel, according to a team-provided press release.

Fans will get to see the draft picks in action soon enough at development camp.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images