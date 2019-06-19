Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Although the Boston Bruins fell to the St. Louis Blues in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, the season still was one to remember.

Through the ups and the downs, the Bruins gave fans something to cheer about in the 2018-19 season — from the preseason starting out in China to the playoffs ending in Boston.

The Bruins’ Twitter account released a video Tuesday thanking fans for all of their support over the 2018-19 season.

Take a look:

To our fans, thank you for an incredible 2018-19 season. pic.twitter.com/09DeOKWNoF — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 18, 2019

The Bruins fought through a slew of injuries in the regular and postseason, making their Stanley Cup Final run that much more impressive.

2019 was unforgettable for the B’s, and Boston will be looking to come back stronger next season.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images