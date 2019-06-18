Sounds like Al Horford might not be back with the Boston Celtics next season.
A source close to Horford says the center no longer is discussing a new three-year contract with Boston and now is “expected to sign a four-year free-agent contract elsewhere,” according to The Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett. Horford chose not to exercise his player option, worth $30.1 million, on Tuesday.
That report was confirmed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania says the C’s preparing for a scenario in which both Horford and Kyrie Irving “will leave as free agents.”
It’ll certainly be interesting to see how this unfolds.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images