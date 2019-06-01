Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues are tied 1-1 in the Stanley Cup Final, but it won’t remain that way for long.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is set to take place Saturday night at Enterprise Center. It will be the first game played in St. Louis this series.

The Bruins will be without Matt Grzelcyk, who suffered a concussion in Game 2. The Blues will be without Oskar Sundqvist, who was suspended one game for his hit on Grzelcyk. St. Louis also will be without Robert Thomas, who’s out with an undisclosed injury.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Blues Game 3:

When: Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Bennett/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images