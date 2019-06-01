Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The road team’s locker room in St. Louis certainly can get a little bland, so that’s why the Boston Bruins took part in some redecorating at Enterprise Center ahead of their Game 3 matchup with the Blues on Saturday night.

Adorned on the white walls of the Bruins’ locker room are photos of former and current B’s lifting the Stanley Cup. The photos provide a nice reminder to Boston of just how close it is to bringing the Cup home.

Weymouth, Mass. native Charlie Coyle is no stranger to those photos hanging on the walls showing some terrific moments in Bruins history.

“Just little reminders of what it could be like, what’s here for us, what’s at stake, and the great opportunity in front of us,” Coyle said according to NBC Sports Boston. “Always catch yourself looking around and just, kind of, taking it in. It’s a really good touch.”

Patrice Bergeron, of course, has had plenty of time with the Stanley Cup and for him the photos serve as a reminder of what the 2011 team was able to accomplish.

“Every day it’s a reminder of what we’re playing for,” Bergeron said, per Eric Russo of BostonBruins.com. “Just to get to this point it’s been a long journey…I think it’s just to remember every day what we’re playing for and how much it means to make it happen.”

Those photos should most definitely are serving as some motivation for the Bruins ahead of their Game 3 tilt with the Blues, as they look to take a 2-1 series lead Saturday night.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images