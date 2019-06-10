Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara is no stranger to the postseason, and the numbers certainly reflect that.

The Boston Bruins defenseman has played in 180 playoff games over his career, notching 17 goals and 50 assists. He averages 26:08 ice time per game in the postseason and has racked up 489 hits and 261 blocked shots, as well.

This also is the third time Chara has played in the Stanley Cup Final.

For more on Chara’s postseason statistics, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images