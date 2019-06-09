Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As if belting a mammoth home run in your team’s 1-0 victory is not enough, Max Muncy dunked on Madison Bumgarner in his postgame interview.

The Los Angeles Dodgers topped the San Francisco Giants 1-0 Sunday afternoon, with Muncy’s solo shot into McCovey Cove accounting for the only run in the contest.

Muncy’s majestic blast came off Bumgarner, who was none to pleased with the Dodgers’ slugger after he briefly admired his bomb.

The two exchanged words while Muncy trotted around the bases. After the game, Muncy revealed what was said.

“Bumgarner said ‘don’t watch the ball, run,’ and I just told him if he doesn’t want me to watch the ball, go get it out of the ocean,” Muncy said via FOX Sports’ Joe Davis.

Okay, so maybe that quote doesn’t 100 percent make sense, but it’s 100 percent savage.

Bumgarner is notorious for freaking out at batters who take him yard. But this may be the most ridiculous tantrum the Giants ace has thrown to date. First of all, Muncy just hit a ball 428 feet, so please excuse him for not sprinting out of the batter’s box. He didn’t toss his bat, he didn’t stare Bumgarner down until Bumgarner engaged him.

Not to mention this all came in the first inning.

So yeah, maybe there is a reason they call Bumgarner “MadBum.”

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images