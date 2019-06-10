Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As long as the Patriots win three games in the regular season, New England could have a new record on their hands.

The Pats are 129-37 between 2010 and 2018, giving them an impressive .777 win percentage throughout the decade. In fact, New England is just three regular season wins away from holding the best winning percentage of any NFL team in any decade.

The Dallas Cowboys currently hold the title with its 119-46 record between 1970 and 1979, including postseason games. The 1970’s Miami Dolphins are close behind with a 112-44-1 record. Both records include postseason games as well.

Considering the Patriots’ success over the last decade, New England is more than likely to walk away as the winningest NFL team in any decade. The Pats can earn their first win of the 2019 season when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images