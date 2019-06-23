Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mona Lisa, The Starry Night, The Birth of Venus and … The Chara?

Oh yes.

Arizona-based artist Eleni Summers recently completed a painting of Zdeno Chara that’s as epic as it is menacing. Boston Bruins fans surely will be clamoring to get a repro.

Take a look:

Whether Summers considering depicting Chara with his playoff beard and Jaw wound is anyone’s guess. However, we’re just fine with the direction she went in.

As for the Bruins captain, he’s looking at a 5-6 week recovery for the fractured jaw he suffered during the Stanley Cup Final. The 42-year-old Chara also underwent a procedure to remove loose bodies from his elbow.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images