The Boston Celtics season might be over, but they’re still finding ways to make ABC’s primetime television programming.

Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown will be on “The Bachelorette” Monday, hosting contestant Jay Wyatt and Hannah Brown at the Auerbach Center. The two players shoot around with Wyatt and Brown, before chatting and giving their advice to the two reality TV stars. Brown (Jaylen) seems to really give the Bachelorette some serious relationship guidance.

Check out the preview below:

Could Brown end up stealing Wyatt’s thunder and winning The Bachelorette? We’ll have to wait and see.

If only the Celtics had made the NBA Finals — they would have owned ABC’s June airwaves.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images