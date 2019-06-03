Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are in the midst of their offseason, but they’ll be able to relish in last season’s glory in the not-so-distant future.

The team will receive their Super Bowl LIII championship rings at an event hosted by owner Robert Kraft on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Kraft has hosted this type of ceremony before, so the images should be relatively familiar for Pats fans, considering they’ve won three of the last five Super Bowls.

It should be a packed event, per Reiss:

“The RSVPs are in, and it should be a packed Kraft house this Thursday when Super Bowl rings are issued, a highly anticipated private event that brings the champions together one final time.”

Despite signing a five-year deal with the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason, Trey Flowers told Reiss that he would not miss Thursday’s celebration. Former Patriots defensive coordinator and now-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will also be in attendance, according to Reiss.

We’re sure the rings will be quite impressive.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images