Terry Rozier ruffled some Boston Celtics feathers last month, but Danny Ainge’s weren’t among them.

The Celtics president of basketball operations told reporters Tuesday the point guard’s postseason media outburst didn’t necessarily signal the end of his tenure with the team. Rozier will become a restricted free agent this offeason, and many interpreted his May 14 interview on ESPN’s “First Take,” during which he took shots at Celtics coaches and teammates like Kyrie Irving, as an epic parting shot.

However, Ainge doesn’t see things that way.

“You guys know I’m a big fan of Terry’s,” Ainge said, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “I don’t always agree with how everybody handles the media, just like they probably don’t agree with how I handle the media and things that I say. We don’t always think alike. That’s what makes the game fun.

“But I’m a big fan of Terry’s. I think that if Terry was in the right circumstance and the right role, I think he would love playing in Boston. And if not, then I think Terry would let me know that. But Terry and I have a very good relationship, as Terry does with (head coach) Brad (Stevens) as well.”

Much of Rozier’s frustration is rooted in playing time, as he returned to a bench role behind Kyrie Irving this season after being a key contributor during last season’s stretch and playoff runs in the starting point guard’s absence.

But Ainge and others undoubtedly are aware Rozier’s feelings on his Celtics future might change, especially depending on whether Irving decides to opt out of his contract and leave the Celtics in free agency.

And if Rozier remains in Boston beyond this summer, Ainge and other Celtics probably will be willing to let bygones be bygones.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images