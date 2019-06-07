Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dave Roberts might remain the toast of Boston into eternity.

The Los Angeles Dodgers manager revealed to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Amy Gutierrez he hasn’t had to buy his own alcoholic beverages in Boston since his famous steal in the 2004 American League Championship Series.

Roberts’ ninth-inning heist in Game 4 of the 2004 American League Championship Series sparked the Red Sox’s epic comeback against the New York Yankees, and Boston sports fans still show their appreciation to this day.

“It was certainly my defining moment as a player,” Roberts said. “Early on, I was kind of sick of hearing it. I was like, ‘Man, I played for 10 years, and that’s all people can talk about.’

“But you kind of step away from that and understand that people in sports love moments, and for a fan base like the Red Sox, it’s so humbling and crazy to imagine that I was a part of that team and history. The lure of breaking the curse, all that stuff, it’s very humbling.

“To your question about Boston buying drinks, I have bought some dinners, but as far as alcoholic beverages, I haven’t had to pay for one.”

Roberts’ revelation should be no surprise, given the love he received at Fenway Park last October when he led the Dodgers against the Red Sox in the 2018 World Series.

And he deserves nothing less than free drinks and eternal adulation in Boston after helping overturn a 3-0 ALCS deficit en route to ending the Red Sox’s 86-year wait for a World Series victory.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images