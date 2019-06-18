Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have identified the man they believe paid hitmen to try and kill David Ortiz, according to the Associated Press.

Court documents revealed Gabriel Alexander Perez Vizcaino, who authorities say is nicknamed “Bone,” as the man “accused of being the liaison between the alleged hit men and the person who paid them.” The documents state Perez was in contact with a man in prison for an unrelated case regarding the alleged hit one week prior to the Boston Red Sox legend’s shooting.

The man in prison allegedly sent Perez an image of the target to share with the hitmen. The documents state Perez sold an iPhone 6 used to plan the attack for $180 to get rid of the evidence “upon finding out that police were looking for him.”

Perez is one of 10 suspects arrested in connection to the June 9 crime that left Ortiz in serious condition. He is currently recovering in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images