Both Joe Kelly and Tyler Austin are on different teams now than they were this time last year, but they’ll always be remembered for their thrilling brawl.

Rewind to April 2018, when Kelly, then with the Boston Red Sox, plunked Austin, who was with the New York Yankees, as a result of a questionable slide by Austin into Brock Holt earlier in the game. Austin was furious and slammed down his bat, and after slowly walking towards the mound, Kelly finally gestured for him to just come all the way out, and a benches-clearing brawl ensued. It was at that moment the “Joe Kelly Fight Club” was born, and the right-hander forever was endeared by Red Sox fans.

So, fast forward to Wednesday night, and Kelly, who was on to close the door in the ninth inning of a 9-2 win for the Dodgers, faced Austin. The flamethrower needed just four pitches to retire Austin, pumping in a few 99 mph fastballs.

(You can watch a video of the at-bat here)

When Barstool Spots’ Jared Carrabis pointed out the at-bat, Twitter reacted appropriately.

Had to rewatch the Joe Kelly fight club video just because of this tweet — 😇 (@Yung_gurth) June 20, 2019

Wait, Joe Kelly is punching Tyler Austin again? — Tyler (@SillySandoon) June 20, 2019

Now, this was not the first time Kelly and Austin have faced each other since the melee, and it’s worth noting Kelly hasn’t been all that good this season (hence pitching the ninth with a seven-run lead). Regardless, Kelly winning that battle will please Sox fans every single time.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports